Anderson went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI in Friday's 6-2 win over the Phillies.

His two-run shot off Vince Velasquez in the third inning proved to be the winning hit, giving the Marlins a 3-0 lead at the time. Anderson has put together a strong month of June, slashing .292/.376/.563 with six long balls and 16 RBI in 25 games, and his 11 homers on the year has already tied his total from last season in about half the time (79 games vs. 156).