Anderson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Mets.

Over his last 15 games, Anderson has compiled a surprising 1.002 OPS, with 10 of his 16 hits (five doubles and five homers) going for extra bases. On the season, the 26-year-old is slashing .248/.328/.451 with 18 home runs and 55 RBI.

