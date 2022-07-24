Anderson is scheduled for an MRI after hurting his left shoulder while diving for a ball in the sixth inning against the Pirates on Saturday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Anderson tried to nab a Cal Mitchell single in the sixth inning, and the attempt forced him out of the contest. There may be added concern about the injury since Anderson required two IL stints last season due to issues with the same left shoulder. Prior to his departure, the third baseman went 0-for-3 with a strikeout.