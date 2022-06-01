The Marlins placed Anderson (back) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Anderson will be joined on the IL by Joey Wendle (hamstring), which should clear the way for Jon Berti and Willians Astudillo to see more work out of the Miami infield. When the Marlins have been at full strength this season, Anderson hasn't had a clear path to an everyday role at any position, but his ability to play third base and the two corner-outfield spots has allowed him to see steady at-bats when healthy. Anderson will be eligible to return from the IL on June 8 if he's made a full recovery from his bout with back spasms.