Anderson (illness) is getting close to returning from the COVID-19 injured list, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.
Although Anderson was unavailable for the Marlins' road trip in Arizona, he'll likely be activated from the IL in the coming days. After missing seven straight games, Mish reports that Anderson has a good chance to return from the IL once the Marlins return home Friday.
