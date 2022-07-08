Anderson is out of the lineup for Friday's game aaginst the Mets, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Anderson started the past four games and will head to the bench after going 3-for-15 with a walk and five strikeouts. Joey Wendle will man the hot corner while Jon Berti starts at second base.
