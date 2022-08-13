Anderson isn't starting the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against Atlanta, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Anderson returned to the field Friday and went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and a strikeout. Charles Leblanc is starting at the hot corner and batting seventh.
