Anderson is out of the lineup Friday against the Brewers, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Anderson returned from the injured list Tuesday and started the past three games, and he'll head to the bench Friday after going 3-for-10 with a home run, a walk, four RBI and three runs. Jon Berti will take over at third base for the Marlins in the series opener versus Milwaukee.
More News
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Goes yard in return•
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Returns to lineup•
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Expected back Tuesday•
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Could be back this weekend•
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Resumes baseball activities•
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Heading to injured list•