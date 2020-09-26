Anderson isn't starting Saturday's game against the Yankees.
Anderson went 0-for-4 with one run and one walk in Friday's win as Miami clinched a spot in the postseason. Jon Berti will shift to third base Saturday with Jazz Chisholm starting at second.
More News
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Hits home run in win•
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Stellar performance in nightcap•
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Sitting Monday•
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Launches first homer of September•
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Gets first off day of 2020•
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Hits fifth homer•