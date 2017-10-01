Anderson went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a pair of runs scored in the Marlins' 10-2 rout of the Braves on Saturday.

The top prospect continues to thrive in an everyday role for Miami, as he now holds a .275/.352/.388 slash line in 24 games this season. Anderson certainly has proven his worth, but with Martin Prado (knee) likely manning the hot corner again in 2018, the 24-year-old will have to make quite the case during spring training if he wants to carve out a role in the big leagues at the start of next season.