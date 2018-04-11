Anderson went 2-for-3 with a walk in Tuesday's 8-6 loss to the Mets.

The 24-year-old continues to bang out base hits, and Anderson now has a robust .317/.462/.488 slash line through 11 games with one home run, eight runs and nine RBI. He's also shown a dramatically better approach at the plate, posting a 17.3 percent walk rate and 11.5 percent strikeout rate so far after managing 10.5 percent and 29.5 percent marks in 25 games during his big-league debut in 2017. The sample size is of course very small, but if he can maintain even a portion of those improvements, he could prove to be a surprisingly useful fantasy asset.