Anderson was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a sprained left shoulder, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 29-yea-rold underwent an MRI after suffering the injury on an attempted dive Saturday, and he'll be forced to miss some time with a sprain. Anderson had two separate stints on the IL last year due to issues with the same shoulder, and it's unclear how long he's expected to be out this time. Joey Wendle should see more playing time against left-handed pitching while Anderson is sidelined, and Luke Williams should also have an increased role.