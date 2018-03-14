Marlins manager Don Mattingly confirmed Wednesday that Anderson would open the season as the team's everyday third baseman after Martin Prado (knee) suffered a setback that will result in the veteran heading to the disabled list, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Prior to experienced renewed soreness in the back of his surgically repaired right knee during a workout Tuesday, Prado hadn't appeared in any Grapefruit League games and was always facing an uphill battle to be ready for Opening Day. Prado's setback should at least give Anderson a little more leash in the full-time role, which the 24-year-old may have been able to earn outright in any case due to his strong performance at the dish in spring training. Anderson has maintained a .400 on-base percentage through 14 Grapefruit League appearances and has notched five extra-base hits, including two home runs. Fantasy owners throwing a late-round dart on Anderson shouldn't expect much in terms of power, but the youngster offers a solid batting-average floor due to his line-drive tendencies and could be a better-than-expected source of runs if his on-base skills earn him a spot in the top half of the order.