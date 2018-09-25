Anderson went 1-for-3 with an RBI in Monday's 7-3 loss to the Nationals.

Anderson knocked in a run during the fifth inning on a single to center, but Washington would ultimately emerge with the win. The 25-year-old third baseman has put together a modest four-game hitting streak as the final week of the regular season unfolds. He's posted a .272/.356/.394 batting line through 152 games in what's been a discouraging year for Miami.