Anderson went 1-for-4 with a double, three RBI, a walk and a run scored Sunday against the Nationals.

Anderson cut Miami's deficit to four runs in the ninth inning after driving in three runs on a double to center field, but it wasn't enough to come away with the victory. He continues to put on an impressive display of power, slugging three home runs while driving in nine over his last six ballgames.

