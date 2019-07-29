Anderson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over the Diamondbacks.

The 26-year-old has swooned in July, slashing .200/.246/.431 through 21 games, but Anderson now has 14 homers on the year, extending his career high. Barring an unexpected influx of MLB-ready talent at the trade deadline, he figures to continue drawing regular at-bats for the Marlins in the second half and hitting somewhere in the middle of an underpowered lineup.

