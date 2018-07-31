Anderson went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's loss to the Braves.

The 25-year-old is only hitting .258 (24-for-93) in July, but he has hit four of his nine homers on the year during the month. Anderson's ultimate fantasy upside still appears to be limited, but as long as he's holding down a starting spot for the Marlins he'll have modest value in deeper formats.

