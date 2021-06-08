Anderson (shoulder) is moving well and preparing to start a hitting progression, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
The 28-year-old likely remains at least a couple weeks from returning as he recovers from left shoulder subluxation. It's unclear whether Anderson will require a minor-league rehab assignment before being activated, but the Marlins eagerly await the return of his bat to their struggling lineup.
