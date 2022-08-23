Anderson went 1-for-3 with two walks and an RBI double in Monday's 3-0 win over the Athletics.

Anderson has settled in as the Marlins' primary right fielder since being activated from the injured list just over a week ago, but he was deployed as the designated hitter in Monday's series opener. Though he's turned in an underwhelming .660 OPS in his first nine games back from the IL, Anderson should benefit from steady playing time while all of Avisail Garcia (hamstring), Garrett Cooper (concussion), Jorge Soler (back) and Jazz Chisholm (back) are on the shelf.