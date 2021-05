Anderson went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks and a stolen base in Thursday's 6-0 win over Philadelphia.

The third baseman drew his first walk of the game in the second inning. He then stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch, but he was left on base. Anderson has recorded two of his three stolen bases this year in the last four games. The 28-year-old sports a .221/.279/.345 slash line with three home runs, 11 RBI and eight runs scored through 122 plate appearances.