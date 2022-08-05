Anderson (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Jacksonville this weekend, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Anderson has been on the injured list since July 24 but has been cleared to return to game action with the Triple-A club. The 29-year-old should be in the mix to rejoin the Marlins early next week.
More News
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Cleared for soft-toss work•
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Out with shoulder sprain•
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Leaves game with shoulder injury•
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Swats third homer•