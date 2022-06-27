Anderson (back) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Monday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. He'll start at third base and bat seventh in the Marlins' series opener in St. Louis, according to Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald.

Anderson spent just under a month on the injured list but began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday and went 1-for-10 with a walk and five strikeouts over three minor-league games. He should see plenty of playing time at the hot corner now that he's been activated, but Jon Berti's strong play recently has likely earned him his fair share of at-bats. Anderson slashed .267/.374/.410 with two homers, 21 runs, six RBI and a stolen base over 32 games prior to his absence.