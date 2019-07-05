Anderson (elbow) remains out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Braves, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Make it three straight absences for Anderson, though he has pinch hit each of the last two days and will presumably be available in a similar capacity Friday. He ran into the outfield wall Tuesday and was pulled from the game. Neil Walker is set for another start at third base with Cesar Puello in right field.

More News
Our Latest Stories