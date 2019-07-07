Anderson (elbow) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Anderson will be held out of the lineup for the fifth straight game after suffering a right elbow bruise in Tuesday's contest. The fact the 25-year-old hasn't been placed on the injured list gives the indication it's a minor issue, especially since he's appeared as a pinch hitter multiple times.

More News
Our Latest Stories