Anderson (undisclosed) was removed from Sunday's game against the Braves prior to the eighth inning, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Anderson was 1-for-3 with a double before being replaced in the outfield prior to the eighth inning. The reason for his early departure hasn't been announced, but Frisaro notes that Anderson has been sporting a wrap on his left hand after games recently.

