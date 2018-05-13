Marlins' Brian Anderson: Removed from Sunday's game
Anderson (undisclosed) was removed from Sunday's game against the Braves prior to the eighth inning, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Anderson was 1-for-3 with a double before being replaced in the outfield prior to the eighth inning. The reason for his early departure hasn't been announced, but Frisaro notes that Anderson has been sporting a wrap on his left hand after games recently.
