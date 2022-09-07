Anderson isn't in the lineup Wednesday against Philadelphia, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Anderson is getting a rare day off after he went 2-for-18 with two RBI, a walk and seven strikeouts over the last five games. Bryan De La Cruz will take over in left field and bat seventh.
