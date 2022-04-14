Anderson is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Phillies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Anderson was included in the lineup in each of the Marlins' previous four games, going a collective 2-for-14 at the plate while drawing three starts in right field and one at third base. Avisail Garcia missed the past two games with a back issue but is back in the lineup Thursday, meaning that Anderson's run as an everyday player is likely over. Anderson should still play regularly against left-handed pitching and make an occasional start against right-handed pitching when manager Don Mattingly wants to extend rest to one of the team's regulars.