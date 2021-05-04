Anderson (oblique) was activated from the injured list as expected Tuesday and will bat fifth and play third base against the Diamondbacks.
Anderson missed two weeks with a left oblique strain. He was hitting just .200/.262/.300 prior to being shut down. Monte Harrison was optioned in a corresponding move.
