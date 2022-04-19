Anderson will start in left field and bat sixth in Tuesday's game against the Cardinals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

After filling in as the Marlins' left fielder in Sunday's win over the Phillies while Garrett Cooper (elbow) was out, Anderson will stay in the outfield for the second straight game, as Cooper is playing first base while Jorge Soler takes a seat. Anderson is getting his third consecutive start overall, after going 4-for-6 with a double, two walks and three runs between the previous two contests. Though he doesn't possess an everyday gig at any position, Anderson's ability to play the two corner-infield and corner-outfield spots should be enough for him to earn a handful for starts per week.