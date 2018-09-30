Anderson is not in the lineup Sunday against the Mets, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

The 25-year-old started the past eight games, but he'll get a day off Sunday despite producing a 1.008 OPS in that span. Anderson will finish the season with 11 homers, 65 RBI, 87 runs scored and a .757 OPS as Derek Dietrich replaces him at the hot corner for the season finale.