Anderson and the rest of his rest of his teammates won't play again for the rest of the week due to the team's COVID-19 outbreak, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Roughly half of the Marlins' roster has tested positive for the virus. It's not clear whether or not Anderson is part of that group, but all of the team's games through Sunday have been postponed, so he won't be taking the field even if healthy. Miami's next scheduled game is set for Tuesday against the Phillies.