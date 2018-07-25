Anderson went 3-for-3 with three runs scored in Tuesday's 9-3 win over Atlanta.

Anderson also reached base via a hit by pitch to help break out of a 1-for-15 slump over the last four games prior to Tuesday. The 25-year-old has a .285/.365/.419 slash line with eight home runs and 49 RBI in 102 games this season.

