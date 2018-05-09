Marlins' Brian Anderson: Slaps double Tuesday
Anderson went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's loss to the Cubs.
It was Anderson's second extra-base hit in as many games, and he's now hitting .345 (10-for-29) over his last eight games. With the latest hot stretch, the 24-year-old is slashing .268/.367/.378 to go along with 18 RBI.
