Anderson went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's loss to the Cubs.

It was Anderson's second extra-base hit in as many games, and he's now hitting .345 (10-for-29) over his last eight games. With the latest hot stretch, the 24-year-old is slashing .268/.367/.378 to go along with 18 RBI.

