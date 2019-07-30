Anderson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Monday's 11-6 win over the Diamondbacks.

He's now gone yard in two straight games, extending his modest hitting streak to six games and giving him 15 homers on the year. Anderson's only slashing .231/.265/.508 in 16 games since the All-Star break, but he still has time to turn around what has been a fairly underwhelming sophomore campaign to date.