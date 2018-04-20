Marlins' Brian Anderson: Slump continues Thursday
Anderson went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Thursday's loss to the Brewers.
The young third baseman is now 2-for-24 over the last week, dropping his slash line on the season to a weak .231/.367/.338. Anderson's 11:11 BB:K through 18 games remains strong, and his .264 BABIP is likely due for at least a mild rebound, but with Martin Prado (knee) having begun a rehab assignment Thursday and getting close to a return to action, the timing on Anderson's slump could not have been worse. The rebuilding Marlins will likely stick with the 24-year-old at the hot corner even after Prado's activation from the disabled list, but if Anderson's struggles continue through next week, a demotion to Triple-A to try and regain some confidence at the plate -- and open up a roster spot for Prado -- isn't out of the question.
More News
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: On base three times Tuesday•
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Drives in two•
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Stays hot Monday•
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Drives in three Sunday•
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Strong showing in Opening Day loss•
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Hitting fifth Thursday•
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...
-
These eight are Fantasy fool's gold
These eight look like they've turned over a new leaf, but don't be fooled, says our Scott...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hernandez's big potential
A couple of young sluggers are worth your time Thursday, as are a couple of older sluggers...
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister, we’re...