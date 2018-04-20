Anderson went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Thursday's loss to the Brewers.

The young third baseman is now 2-for-24 over the last week, dropping his slash line on the season to a weak .231/.367/.338. Anderson's 11:11 BB:K through 18 games remains strong, and his .264 BABIP is likely due for at least a mild rebound, but with Martin Prado (knee) having begun a rehab assignment Thursday and getting close to a return to action, the timing on Anderson's slump could not have been worse. The rebuilding Marlins will likely stick with the 24-year-old at the hot corner even after Prado's activation from the disabled list, but if Anderson's struggles continue through next week, a demotion to Triple-A to try and regain some confidence at the plate -- and open up a roster spot for Prado -- isn't out of the question.