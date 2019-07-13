Marlins' Brian Anderson: Smacks 12th homer
Anderson went 1-for-3 with a walk, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's win over the Mets.
Making his first start of July after being restricted to pinch-hitting duties prior to the All-Star break due to a bruised elbow, Anderson took Robert Gsellman deep in the sixth inning for his 12th homer of the year, establishing a new career high for the 26-year-old. Anderson's .252/.338/.430 slash line on the season remains mediocre, but he should continue to see consistent at-bats for a Marlins squad that lacks viable alternatives.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, projections
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Davis down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal