Anderson went 1-for-3 with a walk, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's win over the Mets.

Making his first start of July after being restricted to pinch-hitting duties prior to the All-Star break due to a bruised elbow, Anderson took Robert Gsellman deep in the sixth inning for his 12th homer of the year, establishing a new career high for the 26-year-old. Anderson's .252/.338/.430 slash line on the season remains mediocre, but he should continue to see consistent at-bats for a Marlins squad that lacks viable alternatives.