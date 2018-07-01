Anderson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Mets.

His sixth-inning shot off Jacob deGrom got the Marlins on the board, giving Anderson five homers on the season to go along with a .292/.367/.416 slash line. While he offers limited power, his hit tool and consistent playing time still provide the 25-year-old with a solid floor for fantasy value in deeper formats.