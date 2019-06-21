Anderson went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, two RBI and a walk in Thursday's win over the Cardinals.

Anderson drove home a run in the sixth inning on a double to left field, and he extended Miami's lead to two in the top of the eighth with a solo blast. The 26-year-old now sits with nine home runs, 32 RBI and four stolen bases through 72 games this season.

