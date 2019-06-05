Anderson went 1-for-5 with a home run, walk, two RBI and three runs scored Tuesday against the Brewers.

Anderson took Chase Anderson deep in the third inning on a solo home run to record his sixth long ball of the season. While his .369 slugging percentage across 246 plate appearances is uninspiring, he's managed seven extra-base hits -- including four home runs -- in his past 16 games. That lack of power and poor team context limit Anderson's upside, though his 9.8 percent walk rate adds value in some league formats.