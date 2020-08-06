Anderson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Orioles.

The 27-year-old then followed it up with an RBI single in the second game -- with both hits proving to be game-winners in a couple of narrow victories. Anderson has had a solid start to 2020 despite the Marlins' COVID-19 woes, going 5-for-19 through six games with two homers and five RBI.