Anderson (finger) is starting at third base and batting second in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 26-year-old missed the final seven weeks of the 2019 campaign after suffering a broken finger on his left hand from a hit by pitch, but he's unsurprisingly good to go for spring training. Anderson appeared in 126 games last season and had a .261/.342/.468 slash line with 20 home runs, and he should be a fixture near the top of the lineup for the Marlins in 2020.