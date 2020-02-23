Marlins' Brian Anderson: Starting at third base
Anderson (finger) is starting at third base and batting second in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
The 26-year-old missed the final seven weeks of the 2019 campaign after suffering a broken finger on his left hand from a hit by pitch, but he's unsurprisingly good to go for spring training. Anderson appeared in 126 games last season and had a .261/.342/.468 slash line with 20 home runs, and he should be a fixture near the top of the lineup for the Marlins in 2020.
