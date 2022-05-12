Anderson (illness) will begin a rehab assignment at Single-A Jupiter on Thursday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Anderson is gearing up for a return from the COVID-19 injured list, with his upcoming rehab assignment representing the final stage of his recovery program before he's reinstated to the 26-man active roster. He may only need one game at Jupiter before the Marlins sign off on him returning from the IL ahead of Friday's series opener with the Brewers.
