Marlins' Brian Anderson: Stays hot Monday
Anderson went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Monday's 7-3 loss to the Red Sox.
Although the homer was his first of the season, Anderson's collected at least one hit in all five Marlins games so far, going 7-for-21 with six RBI. The young third baseman is quickly dispelling any notion of Martin Prado (knee) challenging him for the starting job at the hot corner when the veteran comes off the disabled list.
