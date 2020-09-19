Anderson went 3-for-4 with three home runs and seven RBI during Friday's win in Game 2 of a doubleheader against the Nationals.

Anderson turned things around in a major way after going hitless in three at-bats during Friday's matinee. The third baseman had home runs in the third, fifth and sixth innings to power the Marlins to a blowout win. He now carries a .857 OPS with nine home runs and 34 RBI this year.