Anderson is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 28-year-old started six of the past seven games (three at third base, three in the outfield), but he'll head to the bench for Sunday's series finale. Anderson has a .250/.429/.313 slash line with two doubles, an RBI, six runs and a stolen bases through 12 games and has seen regular playing time early on in 2022 despite operating in a utility role.