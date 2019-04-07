Anderson will bat third and man third base in Sunday's game against the Braves, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

One of the few core pieces of a rebuilding Marlins roster, Anderson has slotted in as the No. 2 or 3 hitter in each of the team's games this season. Despite batting just .176 through nine contests, Anderson is in no danger of dropping in the lineup with few other Marlins position players making cases for looks in the heart of the order.