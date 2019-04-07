Marlins' Brian Anderson: Still hitting high in order
Anderson will bat third and man third base in Sunday's game against the Braves, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
One of the few core pieces of a rebuilding Marlins roster, Anderson has slotted in as the No. 2 or 3 hitter in each of the team's games this season. Despite batting just .176 through nine contests, Anderson is in no danger of dropping in the lineup with few other Marlins position players making cases for looks in the heart of the order.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...