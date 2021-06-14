Anderson (shoulder) has yet to begin hitting, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Reports from early last week indicated that Anderson was on the verge of starting his hitting progression, but he's still yet to take that step. He was expected to miss several weeks when he landed on the injured list with a left shoulder subluxation in late May, but it remains unclear exactly when the Marlins expect him back.
