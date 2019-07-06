Anderson (elbow) remains out of the lineup for Saturday's game against Atlanta, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

A bruised elbow has kept Anderson out of the lineup since he left Tuesday's game against the Nationals with the injury, though he's appeared off the bench in every game since. He'll sit for at least one more game, with Neil Walker starting at third base and Yadiel Rivera in right field.

