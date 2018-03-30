Marlins' Brian Anderson: Strong showing in Opening Day loss
Anderson went 2-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and two RBI in Thursday's 8-4 loss to the Cubs.
Not much went right for the Marlins on Opening Day, but Anderson's performance was a rare bright spot. There are questions about the 24-year-old's ultimate fantasy upside given that his stroke seems more geared to line drives than homers, which likely restricts his utility to deep mixed and NL-only formats, but the rebuilding franchise will give Anderson every chance to prove himself in 2018.
