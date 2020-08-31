Anderson went 0-for-2 with a walk Sunday in the Marlins' 12-7 loss to the Rays.

The Marlins are riding a four-game losing streak heading into Monday's make-up game against the Mets, so it comes as little surprise that one of the key bats in their lineup in Anderson has slumped during that stretch. He's gone 0-for-11 with five strikeouts in the four games, dropping his season-long average to .221. Manager Don Mattingly seems content to let Anderson work through his August swoon, as the third baseman will be back in the lineup as the Marlins' cleanup hitter Monday while Miami takes aim at Mets ace Jacob deGrom, per Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald.